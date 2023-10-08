Migrants, not just the Apostolic case: another judge does not validate the detention of 6 people in Pozzallo

New “failure” for the Cutro decree passed by the Government, and a new “Apostolic case”: the Court of Catania, in fact, did not validate the detention of six migrants in Pozzallo, ordered by the Police Commissioner of Ragusa. The provision was adopted by judge Rosario Cupri, a colleague of judge Iolanda Apostolico, who on 29 September rejected a similar request against four Tunisians in the reception centre, effectively disavowing the government decree.

