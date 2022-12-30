Migrants, the revolt of NGOs against the decree. On Business the full text

Non-governmental organizations in revolt against the decree which provides for “urgent provisions” for the management of migratory flows: la Sea Eye brands it as “illegal” and asks the German government for “protection” while on ship Geo Barents of Doctors Without Borders will set sail from Augusta to sail again in the Mediterranean on New Year’s Eve.

NGO/ CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL TEXT OF THE DECREE

Migrants, Fratoianni: “The government continues with fury and hatred”

Also speaking today on the issue of migrants is the national secretary of the Italian Left Nicola Fratoianni, a member of parliament of the Green Left Alliance. “A lump of unenforceable rules and illegal rules: this government, unable to carry out the naval blockade used in the electoral campaign to tickle the basest instincts, it continues with propaganda and with the fury towards those who save lives in the Mediterranean”, says Fratoianni.

“They could abolish the Bossi-Fini lawcould organize and promote, he continues, a naval rescue network of European states, they are instead committed to prevent the rescue of shipwrecked people at sea, and to lengthen their ordeal.” “Statismen? Not really, but simple carriers, concludes Fratoianni, more and more of a residual load of hatred and racism.”

Migrants, CEI: decree built on nothing, it will fall soon

For the Cei “it is paradoxical that an instrument which in recent years has provided security for at least 10% of the people who have landed in our country and in Europe”, i.e. NGO ships, “is considered an instrument of insecurity”. From this point of view, “I believe that this decree will soon fall, in the sense that it is built on nothing, built above all on a sign of insecurity that is actually bogus”, he explains in an interview with Vatican News on the security decree Gian Carlo Perego, archbishop of Ferrara-Comacchio, president of the Migrantes Foundation and of the CEI Commission for Migrations.

