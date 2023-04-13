Migrants, new shipwreck off the coast of Tunisia: at least 10 dead, the bodies of 2 children found

Dozens of people lost their lives off the coast of Tunisia, in the umpteenth shipwreck that has occurred since the beginning of the year in the Mediterranean. This was stated by the Tunisian Coast Guard who rescued 72 people on a small boat sunk off the coast of Sfax. In the last few hours, the bodies of two children have also been recovered for a total of at least ten confirmed victims. According to the spokesman for the Sfax court, Faouzi Masmoudi, another twenty or thirty people are missing but other sources speak of a much heavier toll. Just three days ago another 27 people had lost their lives in two other shipwrecks off the North African country.

More victims to add to the 441 registered in the first quarter of the year by the International Organization for Migration, the highest figure since 2017. “The persistent humanitarian crisis in the central Mediterranean is intolerable”, declared the head of the UN agency, Antonio Vitorino, who pointed the finger at the delays in relief efforts and the obstacles placed on the activities of the NGOs.

“Delays in state-led rescues on the central Mediterranean route have been a factor in at least six accidents this year that have killed at least 127 people. The total lack of response to a seventh case has caused the death of at least 73 migrants”, said the IOM director general, who is calling for the return to a system “that puts an end to the ad hoc response that has characterized sea operations since the end of Operation Mare Nostrum in 2014”.

“Saving lives is a legal obligation for states,” added the former Portuguese minister, who calls for state-led coordination in search and rescue operations. According to Vitorino, it is also necessary to support the commitment “of NGOs in providing assistance to save lives” and “put an end to the criminalization, obstacles and various types of deterrence exercised against the efforts of those who provide such assistance. All vessels, including commercial vessels, have a legal obligation to provide assistance and rescue to vessels in distress.”