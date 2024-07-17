New mission in Libya for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, today in Tripoli to take part in the presidential segment of the Trans-Mediterranean Migration Forum at the personal invitation of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dabaiba.

The Trans-Mediterranean Migration Forum is an initiative of the Libyan Government of National Unity to promote dialogue between European and African nations on the management of migratory phenomena and the identification of shared policies. The event is also part of Dabaiba’s visit to Brussels on 15 May, during which the Libyan Prime Minister met with President Ursula von der Leyen: on the table was the development of better cooperation between the EU and Libya also in the migratory sector, to be implemented starting from shared priorities. Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas will participate in the Forum for the European Union today.

The summit on migration is structured in two segments: the first, in which Meloni will participate, is at the level of Heads of State and Government and the heads of the international organizations involved, and will be called to provide a strategic vision. The second, in which Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi will participate and to which numerous European and African Interior Ministers are invited, will focus on security cooperation, including the fight against migrant trafficking and irregular movements, the exchange of experiences and information, and legal channels of migration. Immediately after the mission to Tripoli, the Prime Minister will leave for Oxford to take part in the summit of the European Political Community (ECP). Here too, at Blenheim House, the issue of migration will be discussed, for the first time in a CPE summit and with strong Italian impetus, Palazzo Chigi claims.

The European Political Community Summit in Oxford tomorrow

After the work in Tripoli, Meloni will head to Oxford to take part in the summit of the European Political Community. The Cpe, which includes 47 European nations, offers Heads of State and Government a moment of informal dialogue, aimed at promoting the coherence of their respective foreign policies on issues of common interest, as well as collaboration in the fields of economy, energy, security, connectivity, youth and culture.

The Blenheim House edition adds – for the first time, under strong pressure from Rome, Italian sources point out – the theme of migration. In addition to the representatives of the States, the outgoing President of the European Council Charles Michel and the outgoing High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Joseph Borrell will participate for the EU.

The Summit will take place on a single day, July 18. The opening plenary will be dedicated to Ukraine and European security and will be chaired by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President Michel, followed by four parallel thematic round tables dedicated to migration, co-chaired by Albania and Italy; energy and connectivity, co-chaired by Norway and Slovenia; defense of democracy, divided into two parallel sessions co-chaired by France and Moldova and by the European Council and Montenegro.