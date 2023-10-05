New landing of migrants during the night in Lampedusa. 46 people arrived. Among them also a minor. They disembarked at the Favaloro pier from the Fiamme Gialle patrol boat. The wooden boat they were traveling on had been identified and ‘escorted’ by the NGO Nadir.

They come from Egypt, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Syria. The boat departed from the port of Zuara, Libya.

Lampedusa hotspot is emptied, 63 of them gone today

Meanwhile, 63 migrants will leave the island’s hotspot today. In the center of the Imbriacola district, after the latest arrivals and transfers, there are 125 guests, including 21 unaccompanied minors. This morning, 63 will be escorted by the police to the port to be boarded on the Sansovino ship bound for Porto Empedocle (Agrigento).

Yesterday there were four migrant landings on the island of Lampedusa during the night. Overall, 254 had arrived. In the first landing, 98 migrants had been rescued, in the second 59, in the third 43 and, finally, in the fourth, 54 migrants. They were all relocated to the island hotspot.