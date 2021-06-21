First landing of the day in Lampedusa. A boat carrying 93 people was intercepted in the afternoon about 20 miles from Lampione by the patrol boats of the Harbor Master’s Office and the Financial Police. Among them also two women and a child. The migrants (88 Tunisians, 4 Egyptians and one Nigerian) arrived at the Favaloro pier in the evening. After the health checks were conducted in the hotspot of the Imbriacola district.





In the structure, after the approximately 80 migrants, mostly unaccompanied minors, embarked tonight on the scheduled ferry to Porto Empedocle, 319 guests remain with a capacity of 250 seats. Meanwhile, the Prefecture of Agrigento is working on new transfers for tomorrow.