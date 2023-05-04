Migrants, it’s a Italy-France clash. Minister Tajani: “Unacceptable words, I will not go to Paris”

It is again a diplomatic crisis between Italy and France. This time the actors however, they are not Macron and Meloni. The transalpine interior minister triggered the rupture Gerard Darmanin, according to which the Italian prime minister “is unable to solve migration problems”. Words “unacceptable” as immediately stamped by Florence the Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. Words blew up his trip, scheduled for the next few hours to Paris, for a meeting with his colleague Catherine Colonna.

The foreign minister himself entrusted Twitter with the answer: “I will not go to Paris for the planned meeting with Colonna. The offenses to the government and to Italy pronounced by Minister Darmanin are unacceptable. This is not the spirit in which common European challenges should be faced”.

I will not go to Paris for the planned meeting with @MinColonna The minister’s insults to the government and to Italy @GDarmanin they are unacceptable. This is not the spirit in which common European challenges should be tackled. — Antonio Tajani (@Antonio_Tajani) May 4, 2023

“I spoke to my colleague Antonio Tajani on the phone. I told him that the relationship between Italy and France is based on mutual respect, between our two countries and between their leaders. I hope to be able to welcome him to Paris soon,” French Foreign Minister Catherine replied via Twitter Column.

Subscribe to the newsletter

