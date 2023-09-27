Pressure on migrants, the words of Minister Piantedosi

”In the decree there is a intervention regarding the identification of foreign minors unaccompanied” without ”derogating from the relevant protections”, also ”in compliance with EU law for minors”. The Interior Minister said so Matteo Piantedosi in the press conference after the meeting of the Council of Ministers which approved the new migrant decree. ”In case of situations of high influx and unavailability of temporary accommodation facilities dedicated to foreign minors unaccompanied, the prefect” will be able to ”order the temporary inclusion of the minor over 16 years of age in first reception facilities such as CAR and CAS for a temporary period not exceeding 90 days”. ”I shared a reasoning in the Council of Ministers with my colleagues and I will propose starting work with all my government colleagues for a more organic bill on safety issues and the police force. He will be the subject of work in the coming weeks ”.

Migrants, the third measure of the Meloni government

The Council of Ministers approved the decree law containing the provisions on immigration and international protection, as well as for supporting the security policies and functionality of the Ministry of the Interior and with the rules for the extension of deadlines and tax payments.

After that Cutro of March and that of last week, today’s was the third provision on the subject of the Meloni government. The 13 articles of the draft law provide, among other things, the expulsion from Italy for anyone who falsely declares their age, in an attempt to discourage foreigners who falsely claim to be minors. But in general – this is the government’s line – attempts are made to make expulsions easier in every case where there are “serious reasons of public order or state security”.

The government’s first objective is to remove foreigners deemed dangerous from the country, even if they have a long-term residence permit: the expulsion “can be ordered for serious reasons of public order or state security by the Minister of the Interior”, giving prior notice to the Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs. When there are serious public security reasons, expulsion is ordered by the prefect. Anyone who appears to be the recipient of a security measure may also be removed from Italy. And again: the police commissioner is given the possibility of denying the re-entry of those who have been expelled if it is believed that their presence could cause “serious disturbances or serious danger to public order or public safety”.

The issue of those who declare themselves to be minors in an attempt to take advantage of the benefits provided by Italian legislation is central. There are currently around 21 thousand unaccompanied minors hosted in our facilities. The costs of taking care of this are high Common They have been asking for some form of help for a long time. The text of the law provides that, in the event of unavailability of dedicated structures, the prefect may order the temporary inclusion of the minor – who at first glance appears to be over 16 years of age – for a period not exceeding 90 days, in a specific dedicated section in ordinary centres. And again: it is envisaged that the public security authority, in the case of considerable arrivals, may order the carrying out of anthropometric measurements or other health checks, including radiographic ones, in order to identify the age of the migrant and then communicate it to the Court of minors capable of giving authorization. If on the basis of the investigations the foreigner is convicted of having falsely declared his age, the sentence can be replaced with expulsion.

The government also wants to avoid the practice of repeating asylum applications, sometimes even presented on the steps of the plane that is supposed to bring the migrant back to their homeland, which often block the removal already ordered. It will be the police commissioner – and not the Commission territorial asylum – to decide preliminarily in this case. Among the many critical issues examined by the law there is also that of overcrowding in the hotspots, starting from that of the Imbriacola district in Lampedusa, in the case of massive landings. It was decided to give the Interior Ministry the power to make use of the logistical activities of the Port Authorities – Coast Guard. Furthermore, from 2024 to 2028, the recruitment of 100 volunteers into the Corps each year is authorized. It will be possible to derogate – in cases of extremely urgent situations connected to large and close arrivals – from the capacity parameters for the structures set by the Regions and local authorities, to the extent not exceeding double that foreseen. Finally, there is the strengthening of the Safe Roads operation which currently sees 5 thousand soldiers engaged in the cities for the surveillance of sensitive sites: there were 7 thousand before the cut made by the Conte 2 government. A further 400 soldiers will be deployed to guard the stations railways, primarily those of Milan, Rome and Naples. The waste tax is not due for municipal structures that host migrants, and the disposal service can be ensured by the prefects.

A draft of the extension decree on the table of Cdm provides for a three-month extension from 30 September to 31 December 2023 of smart working for vulnerable public administration workers. In particular, the teaching staff of the national education system who carry out the service in agile mode “are assigned to support activities for the implementation of the three-year plan of the training offer”, it is specified in the provision, which allocates 1.67 million for the extension for 2023.

The draft also includes the extension of the state of emergency until 3 March 2024 to ensure relief and assistance, on national territory, for the Ukrainian population. Within the limits of the resources already allocated, the provision authorizes the continuation of widespread forms of reception, for up to 7 thousand people, to be implemented through the Municipalities, Third Sector bodies and Volunteer Service Centres. The subsistence measures for the assistance of persons entitled to temporary protection who have found independent accommodation are also extended, for a maximum duration of 90 days from entry into Italy, and for a maximum of 60 thousand people. The same article of the decree, according to the draft, always extends the state of emergency for intervention abroad for the crisis in Ukraine until March 3, 2024.

A one-year extension of the controls is also foreseen Pa to guarantee liquidity to agricultural companies. “In consideration of the continuation of the energy crisis linked to the war in Ukraine, the increase in bank interest rates and in order to guarantee liquidity to agricultural companies”, it is expected that until 31 December 2024 (from 31 December 2023), “if for the disbursement of aid, benefits and financial contributions from public resources, disbursement as an advance and balance is envisaged”, the competent administrations may “postpone the execution” of the controls “until the disbursement of the balance “.

