Decree law on migrants is no longer valid today in the new draft which will soon be submitted to the Council of Ministers, the article which provided for the intervention of the Coast Guard in the hotspots in the event of significant and close arrivals of migrants on the national territory, coming from the Mediterranean sea routes. The new version of the decree, seen by Adnkronos, is in fact made up of one less article: 12 and no longer 13 as at the beginning.

The decree law, however, appears to be confirmed in its main structure: from expulsions for serious security reasons to the possibility of hosting 16-year-olds in reception centers in the event of unavailability of ad hoc structures; from expulsions for those who lie about their age or identity to limits to exceptions on the capacities of reception centers. Furthermore, stringent checks have been confirmed in order to verify the age of migrants who declare themselves to be minors, also through dactyloscopic, anthropometric and health tests, including the use of age.