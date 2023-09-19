Migrants, French anti-terrorism vehicles on the border with Italy

The anti-terrorism force was also mobilized to deal with the migrant emergency at the Italian-French border in Ventimiglia. In a holiday center in Sospel on the French side of the Val Roya, there are vehicles with the writing “Mission Vigipirate” and it refers to a security plan created in 1978 by the then President of the French Republic Valéry Giscard d’Estaing. An anti-terrorism alert that became relevant again at the time of the 2015 attacks in Paris: at the editorial office of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo (7 January) and at the Bataclan (13 November). The structure, whose access is prohibited to unauthorized persons, houses the so-called “sentinels”. In recent days, the French authorities have intensified controls on the side of their jurisdiction in Val Roya, against the possible arrival of migrants via the paths that connect Italy to France. Supervision has also been strengthened on trains, not only on the Ventimiglia-Nice route, but also on the Ventimiglia-Cuneo and Breil-Nice lines.

Migrants: France also deploys helicopter at the border

A French helicopter, which apparently belongs to the Transalpine Customs, also flew over, in the morning, the area between the Italian-French border of Ponte San Ludovico and the one upstream, of San Luigi, in Ventimiglia where anti-terrorism vehicles have been deployed. Monitoring from above could be aimed at controlling any movements of migrants.

Sorry, for France Italy must be helped

“In view of the European elections we partly talk to the electorate and partly then become aware of the concreteness of the problem. In yesterday’s meeting with the French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin I was able to see that with his tones and attitudes he seemed projected on the awareness that Italy must be helped. We are a country of first entry and France”, stating that it will not accept migrants who land in Lampedusa, “says that this is not the method. The issue is not distribution, but sharing a European containment policy

Two months for the plan on the new CPRs, then work begins

Within two months – as far as we know – the green light will be given to the plan for the new detention centers for repatriations, with the list of the chosen structures. “At least one per region”, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi has always said. The reconnaissance of possible candidate locations is underway. The sites will be considered of national interest for security and will be chosen among disused barracks, but not only: buildings are sought in sparsely populated areas that can be easily fenced off and monitored. Once the choice has been made, the Military Engineers will move towards rapid set-up. The protection of the centers will not involve the armed forces, but only the police.

Giani, I will not give the OK to any CPR in Tuscany

“I will not give the OK to any CPR in Tuscany. The Italians are being made fun of because the immigration problem is how to let them in and welcome them, not how to throw them out.” Thus the Tuscan governor Eugenio Giani who asks: “What does the CPR have to do with it as a response to emergency flows?” “If these immigrants arrive with the torment, violence and suffering they have endured, your answer is ‘do I do the CPR’, that is, places to throw them out? First you answer how to integrate them and welcome them, feed them and sleep. Then you talk even those isolated cases in which the very long repatriation procedure can be foreseen”.

France, right-wing parties: “No to redistribution of migrants from Lampedusa”

Republicans and Rassemblement National say ‘no’ to the European redistribution of migrants from the Italian island of Lampedusa who could ask for asylum, as foreseen by the reform that could be adopted by the EU. “We must under no circumstances welcome them, much less distribute them on European territory, I am totally against it,” the president of the Republicans, Eric Ciotti, told RTL. “We must send them back instead of distributing them. We need a very clear policy from the European Union to guarantee that these people return to their country of origin”, added Ciotti, for whom France is already facing “a form of migratory oppression “. “I voted against the pact on asylum and immigration in the European Parliament, which in reality is a submersion pact”, added the president of the Rassemblement National, Jordan Bardella on Europe1/CNews.

The pact “envisages imposing on member states a compulsory distribution of migrants in our municipalities. Either we take immigration with its share of misfortunes, or we pay very expensive fines to the European Union. So this is not possible”, He insisted. “On the occasion of the European elections in June, I will be the candidate of France, which today can no longer take part in matters of immigration”, added the RN leader, who on Friday had asked Emmanuel Macron to undertake not to welcome “only one migrant” from Lampedusa. In addition to an accelerated examination of asylum claims of some migrants at EU borders, the pact on asylum and immigration, on which member states and the European Parliament could reach an agreement before the European elections, provides for a system of solidarity between member states in the reception of asylum seekers. Member States would be required to welcome a certain number of applicants arriving in an EU country subject to migratory pressure or, failing that, to pay this country a financial contribution of around 20,000 euros for each asylum seeker not relocated .

Migrants, the government is cracking down

The announcement arrived on Friday 15 September with a video message from Giorgia Meloni: “The Italian government immediately intends to adopt extraordinary measures to deal with the number of disembarks that we have seen on our coasts”. Now it’s time for the facts: after having reiterated after the visit to Lampedusa with the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen his determination to act.

The new measures

The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, in the meeting of Cdm illustrated the new measures on the front of immigration. “Today in the Council of Ministers – he explained – we are preparing to launch some very important measures. We will bring about a modification of the detention term in Repatriation detention centers of those who enter Italy illegally, which will be raised to the maximum limit allowed by current European regulations: 6 months, extendable for a further 12, for a total of 18 months. Therefore all the time necessary, not only to carry out the necessary checks, but also to proceed with the repatriation of those who are not entitled to international protection. The retention limit for i asylum seekers it is already 12 months old today and will not be modified but will become effective thanks to the implementation of the necessary measures detention centers for anyone who lands illegally in Italy, including asylum seekers”.

READ ALSO: Tunisia slips away: Meloni defeated. The plan on migrant landings is aborted

“Furthermore, today – he continued – we will give a mandate to the Ministry of Defense to create the structures to retain the illegal immigrants. Years of immigration policies have meant that today, in Italy, there are very few places available in Cpr. The new CPRs that will be built must be in locations with very low population density and easily perimeterized and monitored. No further discomfort and insecurity will be created in Italian cities. Two proposals that will be included in the Southern Legislative Decree to make them immediately effective”, he concluded.

The government is also working on strengthening the repatriation centers “so that anyone who enters Italy illegally is effectively detained in these structures for as long as necessary for the definition of their possible asylum request and for their actual expulsion if they are irregular”, the Defense will be “given the mandate to build the structures as quickly as possible, so that they are sufficient to retain the illegal immigrants“. These structures will be “in locations with very low population density and easily perimeterized and monitored”.

READ ALSO: Migrants, no “Copernican turning point”. But something (maybe) is moving in Europe

The flight to the UN assembly

After the meeting of the Council of Ministers, the prime minister will fly to New York for the assembly of the UN. The objective is to relaunch the need for investment in Africa and for the United Nations organization to also be made responsible on the immigration front. “The issue of immigration cannot be resolved by Europe alone”, the Foreign Minister underlined in some newspaper interviews, Antonio Tajanifrom New York.

“We must find solutions, not compete in the election campaign with whoever can shoot the biggest shots”, underlined the head of the Farnesina, reiterating that the only solution to the immigration issue is “a diplomatic one. The priority is to make agreements and investments in Africa “.

READ ALSO: Meloni (he will never say it) allies himself with the Democratic Party. Deal with Ursula. The League gloats

Since June, just over a thousand relocations

Since the Voluntary solidarity mechanism – in June 2023 – 1,159 asylum seekers were relocated from Italy. In total the relocations – which also concern other countries under pressure – were 2,853. “But many others are on the list and should happen soon”, explains the spokesperson of the European Commission for Migration, Anita Hipper.

The EU: “Implement the plan for Lampedusa immediately”

The spokeswoman assured that the plan for the emergency in Lampedusa “It has been worked out and is an immediate action. The process is already underway with the European agencies involved.” “It will be discussed at the Home Affairs Council on September 28 and we work in close contact with the states,” he explained in the daily press briefing.

Subscribe to the newsletter

