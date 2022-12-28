CDM, the two legislative decrees on strategic and migrant plants approved

They have been approved in cabinetaccording to what has been learned, the decree law with urgent measures for plants of national strategic interest and the one with urgent provisions for the management of migratory flows and procedural simplification in the field of immigration.

Migrants: new rules for NGOs at Viminale study

Only one rescue of migrants at sea, immediate notification to the harbor master’s office with request for a safe port for disembarkation, no transshipment of migrants from one ship to another. These, in summary, are the contents of the draft prepared by the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi, of the so-called code of conduct for NGOs, the non-governmental organizations active in the Mediterranean for the relief of migrants, and which should be contained in the security decree at the examination by the Executive. At the moment, however, both the perimeter of the text and the timing of the approval of the decree by the CDM are still being evaluated by the competent ministries.

The draft prepared by the Viminale would not provide for new criminal offenses for NGOs but administrative sanctions with fines and seizure of boats. Once the safe port has been assigned by the competent authority, the ship will have to head directly to the destination without spending days at sea. In addition, migrants must be informed immediately by NGO operators of the possibility of activating the international protection procedure in order to speed up relocations.

