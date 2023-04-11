The declaration of a state of emergency “makes it possible to ensure more effective and timely responses in terms of managing migrants and their accommodation on the national territory”. This is what government sources underline, after the green light in the CDM for the national state of emergency. “The number of landings is much higher than in the past and the Government responds promptly by declaring a state of emergency throughout the country for a period of 6 months”, explain the same sources.

“For the activation and launch of the first urgent measures, 5 million euros have been allocated from the Fund for national emergencies. With the state of emergency, it will be possible to implement faster procedures and actions to offer migrants reception solutions in time short with adequate standards. In addition, the Civil Protection and the Italian Red Cross will be involved with their wealth of experience and equipment”, they let the executive know: “At the same time, it will be possible to increase and strengthen the structures aimed at the repatriation of non- entitled to stay in Italy (CPR), enhancing identification and expulsion activities”. Furthermore, “the work to arrive at a common European strategy on immigration continues”.