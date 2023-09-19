Migrants, Musk and the new attack on Soros: “He wants the destruction of Western civilization”

The question migrants in Italy continues to hold sway and the full hotspot of Lampedusa has become a case at European level. If from Paris they let it be known with clear messages: “We don’t want them here” and others Brussels there is a rebound of responsibility on the faults of this situation, Elon Musk he has no doubts about who is behind all this. As has already happened in the past, the owner of Tesla and X returns to attack George Soros. The Hungarian philanthropist and banker, naturalized American and of Jewish religion, comes once again accused. Musk relaunches a message from a user according to which i numerous landings of these days to Lampedusa are the result of a precise plan by Soros, who “leads the invasion“.

Musk he didn’t miss the post and relaunched: “Soros’ organization he seems to want nothing more than the destruction of Western civilization“, taking the user’s thesis as true. Without then following up on his statement. A few hours later, the Tesla founder hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin on the social network Netanyahu in a live event. During the meeting, Musk assured: “Obviously I am against anti-Semitism. Freedom of speech sometimes means saying something that others don’t like. We will not promote hate speech.”

In the last weeks Musk he has often been criticized for his attitude towards hate messages that they were growing rapidly on the platform, but the entrepreneur instead pointed the finger against Anti Defamation Jewish League, in his opinion responsible for anti-Semitic accusations false against him and social X.

