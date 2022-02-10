Lampedusa, six Egyptians indicted for murder and aiding and abetting illegal immigration

Six Egyptians, of age between 32 and 40 yearswere stopped by the Agrigento State Police as seriously suspected of aiding and abetting illegal immigration and murder. They had landed on January 20 and were in the Lampedusa hotspot.

The subjects, in violation of the provisions of the Consolidated Law on Illegal Immigrationhad transported to the Italian territory more than 70 peoplemainly Bengali, taking them from the Libyan coasts to Italian territorial waters aboard a barge of about 10 metersdangerous and overcrowded.

The aforementioned are also charged with the crime of murder because, after forcing some migrants to settle in the engine area, they had threatened and beaten one of them forced to stay below deck, despite having said he felt bad, until he died. The policemen of the mobile squad, coordinated by the Agrigento prosecutor’s office, identified the smugglers, shedding light on the whole affair.

In addition to the captain of the vessel, the role of whoever was in charge of refueling the engines and who was responsible for maintaining order on board was defined, also by resorting to threats and beatings. The policemen of the Flying Squad managed to shed light on the whole affair, doing justice to theyet another victim linked to the migrations of the central Mediterranean route.





L’indagine trae origine dai continui e incessanti sbarchi che si svolgono a Lampedusa, nonostante le avverse condizioni metereologiche invernali e in un contesto di evidenti difficoltà connesse alla situazione sanitaria.





