“Rescues of human beings must always be done in any case, as required by the law of the sea.” This was declared by MP Federico Mollicone (FdI). “I specify that I meant to say that the rescue of shipwrecked people and those in danger is a human duty rather than a legal one. I was obviously referring to the activity of aiding illegal immigration carried out by some NGOs under the pretext of rescues which in reality are not occurred. 95% of the rescues were carried out by the Italian state apparatus, demonstrating the residual role of the NGOs. As usual, Piazzapulita’s report extrapolates one of my sentences from context. These are partial contents compared to a broader reasoning on the role of NGOs as a pull factor and of illegal immigration as a geopolitical factor. I will no longer give interviews to Piazzapulita, where one is not allowed to explain one’s thoughts and is artfully edited to show partial and distorted contents compared to one’s thoughts with real ‘ ambushes'”.