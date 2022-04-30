Migrants: accusations of mismanagement, leave the head of Frontex

Eventually he gave up. Fabrice Leggeri, executive director and de facto head of Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, has submitted his resignation. Decisive, after years of requests for the resignation of part of parliamentary groups and NGOs, was the investigation of Olaf, the European Anti-Fraud Office, which – according to media reports – accuses him of not respecting the rules and of having maintained an unfair behavior towards the European Union.

“We serve the institutions regardless of the individual. Frontex has a role that remains extremely important in our policies “, said the spokesperson of the European Commission, Eric Mamer, without however commenting on the story that does not put the Union in a good light. “The offer of resignation gives the possibility to fully clarify the allegations in order to create transparency and ensure that all Frontex operations are carried out in compliance with European law”, commented a spokesman for the German government. The Olaf investigation, which certifies a mismanagement of the Agency led by Leggeri after the European Court of Auditors and an investigation by the European Parliament had also done so, comes after the accusations of illegal (or immediate, pushbacks in English) repatriation ) in Greek waters.

In an investigation published Wednesday by Le Monde and Lighthouse Reports emerges as between March 2020 and September 2021 Frontex listed the illegal returns of migrants arriving in Greek waters as mere “departure prevention operations conducted in Turkish waters”. In his letter of resignation, Leggeri confirmed that he “remitted the mandate to the board of directors, since it seems that the mandate of Frontex on which he was elected and then reconfirmed in June 2019 has been tacitly but in fact changed”.

