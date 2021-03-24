With the forecast that 2021 will be the year of the largest wave of migration to the United States, Joe Biden’s government is facing a major humanitarian crisis. The arrival of the Democrats to the Presidency attracted thousands of minors and entire families to emigrate north. The minors stay in the United States, but those who go with their parents are returned to Mexico. Faced with the transit and expulsions, the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador decided to fence its borders, attributing the decision to the pandemic.

There are 14,000 minors who have crossed the border between Mexico and the United States alone and are now in the custody of US government agencies. Of these, 9,562 remain under the care of the Department of Health, while 4,500 are guarded by the Customs and Border Protection Office.

However, these data and the situation on the southern border do not lead the Biden government to qualify what is happening as a crisis. The Administration defends itself by saying that the United States is not currently expelling unaccompanied minors, unlike its predecessor. “A crisis occurs when a nation is willing to tear a nine-year-old child from the hands of its parents and separate that family to deter migration in the future,” said Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security.

The truth is that the United States is not deporting children who emigrate alone, but it is deporting those who arrive in the United States with their parents. Now the expulsions are of complete families and they are doing it under Title 42, a statute created under the Trump Administration that allows the deportation to Mexico of people who represent a risk to the public health of the United States.

They put us on a plane and before we knew it, we were here on the bridge with Mexico

The practice is a sign of the hardening of Biden’s approach to the humanitarian crisis at the border. “No, they only came to take us out at dawn and they didn’t tell us anything. Then they said that we were going to another place, to another cell, because there were too many people where we were. So they put us on a plane and before we knew it, we were here on the bridge with Mexico, ”denounces Manuel de Jesús Martínez, a Honduran migrant.

And while the expulsions bring the crisis back to Mexico, the López Obrador government announced a “sanitary fence” on its northern and southern borders with Guatemala, for non-essential activities. Although the Government attributes its decision to the pandemic, it coincides with an increase in the migratory flow in transit through the country.

The exodus intensified with the arrival of Biden to power

After a drastic drop in the number of arrivals caused by the pandemic in April 2020, the number of migrants detained at the southern border of the United States has continued to rise. During the transitional months from the Democratic to the Republican Administration, there was a 28% rise in arrests.

The income data also increased and the arrival of unaccompanied minors increased by 61.4% and that of families rose to 163.9%, according to the United States Customs and Border Protection office.