The island of Lampedusa is the most recent epicenter of the migration crisis in Europe and the magnitude of the arrivals once again leaves questions regarding the response of the countries of the continent to address the situation. The landings in recent days on the Italian coast are comparable with the records of 2015 and 2016, when the number of arrivals skyrocketed due to the war in Syria. Eight years after this refugee crisis, a clear solution beyond the blockade in third countries is still pending.

