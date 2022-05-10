Venezuelan migrants continue to leave their country for neighboring nations. Latin America continues to be one of its main destinations and several reach Chile, despite the fact that the country has tightened its laws to control the irregular flow. The pass between Pisiga in Bolivia and Colchane in Chile is one of the busiest. But for those who migrated years ago, return is now an option.

With the Migratory Law in Chile, the entry into the country for migrants goes through more controls. The norm allows the immediate redirection of those who enter the country irregularly, but the possibility of being returned does not stop them. “If we could go through Colombia, Ecuador, we went through Peru and we are in Bolivia, why not go to Chile? what stops us?” asks Fernando Yépez, from Pisiga in Bolivia.

The dangerous ditch that serves as a limit at that point for the two countries does not worry them either. Although five people have died so far this year trying to cross it.

But in Chile, those who migrated years ago are considering returning to Venezuela. “What had to be done in Chile has already been done,” says Víctor Fernández, who works as a delivery man in Valparaíso. “From here I made preparations to return. I bought a motorcycle, I set up a business with my dad and there are opportunities”, he adds.

In total, more than six million Venezuelans left their country in search of opportunities, but the data on how many returned is not clear.

+ And the migration fact of the week: ‘For my children’ is the story of a Venezuelan mother who had to flee Venezuela and the reunion with her children in Ecuador. The story is told in this animated short that recognizes mothers forced to move.