The US unveiled a new plan with which it intends to stop the growing flow of migrants trying to access its territory illegally and by land. President Joe Biden announced that up to 30,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela will be able to enter the country each month, for which they will have to meet various requirements. But those who cross the border illegally will be immediately deported and banned from entering the territory for five years.

