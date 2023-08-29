Climate changes directly impact the most vulnerable populations. That is the case of migrants seeking to reach the United States. On the northern border of Mexico, more than 113 people have died due to the high summer temperatures. In the midst of this long wait, the migrants are torn between the scarcity of water, electricity, medicines and medical care; which has affected women, children and the elderly who try to survive extreme climates of more than 40 °C.

#Migrants #Migrants #reach #victims #climate #change