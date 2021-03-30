The number of migrant minors traveling alone to the United States continues to rise. Most of those who undertake the journey are teenagers, but a good number are under the age of 12. Faced with the arrival numbers, doubts arise about the treatment in the reception centers administered by government agencies. For the first time, and in response to photographs that questioned the conditions of children in these places, the Democratic administration opened the doors to the press and a group of US congressmen.

When the Joe Biden government allowed entry to the Carrizo Springs processing center in Texas, there were about 750 minors who arrived alone in the United States. They were children between the ages of 13 and 17. That group should have already been transferred to another place, as the rule says that they can only be there for a maximum period of 72 hours. But the reality is that, given the number of children arrived, they spend up to 130 hours.

In the visit of the media and congressmen, it is seen that minors have basic services, but the truth is that Carrizo Springs is not exactly one of the places of passage located in the border area, the first to where children are taken. children after entering.

The Democratic congressman from New York, Adriano Espaillat, highlighted the condition of the minors, but said that more needs to be done. “There has been an improvement over what I saw during the last administration. However, a lot more needs to be done. I think we have to work harder to ensure that we connect these children with their families. There are many reasons why that has to be done. happen quickly now, “he said.

Are the children migrating to the border alone?

Government officials and migrant advocates acknowledge the increase is due, in part, to Biden’s policy change on minors. The president said he would not remove unaccompanied minors from the country and that their cases would be quickly processed on US soil.

The reality of this transit shows the desperation of the families for a better future for them, but it also reveals the business of the smugglers who accompany the dangerous journey. These trips paid to ‘coyotes’ cost thousands of dollars and are paid for, in most cases, by relatives of the minors who reside in the United States.

“There are some who, indeed, as we have detected, are accompanied or brought by smugglers, especially when they are not accompanied by the family. Although they are accompanied by the family, they come with what they call a guide, but in reality they are people. that they are charged to bring them to this point, and even cross them into the United States. This is something we definitely want to stop. We want them to realize that it is not true that they can cross, “says Enrique Valenzuela, director of the Migrant Assistance Council. in Chihuahua, Mexico.

On the other hand, many children who say they travel alone would be entering with other members of their families, uncles or cousins, who are not their guardians. The smugglers, who would offer alternative plans and routes for the trip, would be using the children as a decoy in drug trafficking operations.

The exodus of minors represents the first political challenge for Joe Biden. This migration tests the administration’s ability to safely process migrant children.