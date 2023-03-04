“No emergency communication from Frontex has reached our authorities. We were not warned that this vessel was in danger of sinking. The route is not covered by non-governmental organizations and therefore the government’s provisions on NGOs have nothing to do with this affair”. Giorgia Meloni thus responded to reporters present in Abu Dhabi regarding the tragedy of migrants that took place in Cutro.

Then with regard to the open letter from the mayor of Cutro who asked Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to go to Calabria to see the drama of the shipwreck up close, he announced: “I have evaluated something more and that is to celebrate the next CDM in Cutro on the immigration”.

Then he added: “I haven’t read all of the letter from the mayor of Crotone. I can only say that I was impressed by the reconstructions of these days. But really, in good conscience, does anyone believe that the government deliberately killed 60 people? I ask you if anyone thinks that if 60 people could have been saved, we wouldn’t have done it. Please, let’s be a little serious.”