Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has launched a “grave warning” to fellow heads of state and government about the risks involved if the situation in Tunisia were to worsen. There is a risk, she warned during his speech at the European Council as Adnkronos learns from an EU source, that “900,000” people arrive that Italy is unable to “welcome”. The prime minister appeared “very worried” and pushed for the approval of the International Monetary Fund loan for Tunis, well aware of the risks that could be run if the situation were to precipitate in Tunisia as well, in addition to Libya which has become a real problem since 2011 for Italy.

Prime Minister Meloni, during the discussion with the leaders at the EU summit, emphasized the situation in Tunisia, considered very worrying, and the fact that arrivals in Italy have tripled compared to 2022. According to what is learned, Meloni has stressed that, if this trend continues, the situation will be out of control this summer. For the Prime Minister, therefore, there is a need for a strengthening of cooperation with countries of origin and transit, concrete measures against traffickers, the offer of greater possibilities for legal entries, the strengthening of SAR activity and the progress of work on repatriations .

The premier also spoke, during the summit, of the shipwreck that occurred off the coast of Steccato di Cutro, in the Crotone area. You then thanked the Commission for the work carried out at the instigation of the EU Council in February and for the letter following the Cutro tragedy. According to what has been learned, Meloni has highlighted how rapid and concrete actions are needed to avoid a situation in which criminal organizations control human trafficking on the Mediterranean routes.

During the discussion on migration, several Member States, such as the Netherlands and Austria, thanked Italy for the constructive dialogue initiated by the prime minister and for effective cooperation in the fight against human traffickers.

After the bilateral in Brussels between the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the Portuguese premier Antonio Costa, the one between Meloni and the French president Emmanuel Macron is being held, as confirmed to Adnkronos by sources from the Elysée.