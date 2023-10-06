«I don’t know that Germany was asked to make Tunisia an unsafe country», «I spoke at length with Scholz: it seems to me that he too is aware of the fact that the strategy proposed by Italy is the only effective one.” Thus the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, at the end of the EU Summit in Granada. “The position of Poland and Hungary does not prejudice our work” added the prime minister.

Melons: Fight traffickers, no matter how long it takes

«The concrete work» to fight the trafficking networks «requires daily work, which is very extensive and long, but which I see because we are in a phase in which we have stopped diagnosing the problem and the phenomenon and we are moved on to concrete tools to solve it. And on each of those instruments, which are part of the 10 points from von der Leyen in Lampedusa, we are moving forward with implementation. Then there will be some that will take more time, others less, because they do not depend only on the EU or individual countries, but above all on our African interlocutors. But starting from the work that has been done in Tunisia, there is unanimous consensus here, which means that the strategy is clear, and it is a very important watershed with respect to the ability to concretely implement solutions on the ground. I don’t know whether such a complex problem can be resolved in time. For me the important thing is to succeed. I don’t care how much time I need, one or two months more, I prefer find a structural solution to a phenomenon that would otherwise always be out of control.”

Meloni: more funds for Africa are needed in the EU budget

Should we put more funds on migration during the review of the EU budget? «I absolutely agree with giving new resources not to the migration chapter but to Africa, we must build a partnership with Africa that is completely different from the past» added Meloni. When asked about Germany’s position on this matter, Meloni explained that Olaf Scholz supports the cooperation strategy with North African countries to combat migration.

Meloni: I understand the position of Poland and Hungary

The perception of the Migration Pact between Italy, Poland and Hungary is “different due mainly to a geographical issue”, added Meloni. «We voted for the Pact because the new rules are better than the previous ones but I did not bring this priority, it is the debate of an old perception, our position is different from Poland and Hungary due to a geographical question. They understand the Italian position, I understand their position perfectly and it does not prejudice our work”, he added.

Macron: no of some states, there will be a declaration from the EU Presidency

Meanwhile, according to Macron, «the debate on migration» at the informal EU summit «has made it possible to consolidate the agreement reached between the Interior Ministers on the text» approved on Wednesday «which allows us to better organize reception and all the procedures for those which are already on our territory”, but – the French president admitted – the final declaration of today’s summit “has encountered opposition from some member states who will block a declaration to Twenty-seven, rather there will be a declaration from the presidency. But this is a secondary topic. This dossier is moving forward with a qualified majority” at the EU Council tables. «In any case there will be a statement from the presidency. I believe that we must not dwell on this, our role is to define the common strategy and take decisions, not to fetishize declarations concerning decisions that have already been taken”, added Macron in response to a question on the no of Poland and Hungary to the migration part of the Granada Declaration, the final document of the informal summit.

Palazzo Chigi satisfied with the agreement with Scholz

Giorgia Meloni rejoices after the summit with German Chancellor Scholz: «Satisfied with the agreement on migrants». The meeting lasted about 45 minutes. The two heads of government – Palazzo Chigi announced – discussed the main European themes at the center of the Council, with particular regard to the migration issue, expressing satisfaction with the agreement reached in Brussels on the regulation of crises. The two leaders, noting the excellent level of cooperation between Rome and Berlin, agreed to meet at the Italian-German intergovernmental summit, which will be held in Germany at the end of November.

Polona and Hungary sideways

Standing in the way, as expected, are Poland and Hungary, which have been “legally raped” by the EU: this is the provocation launched by the Hungarian prime minister, Viktor Orban, regarding the EU pact on migration that Budapest and Warsaw, according to the prime minister Magyar, they would have been forced to digest. “If you’re legally raped, forced to accept something you don’t like, how are you going to reach a compromise? It is impossible”, said the Hungarian president, excluding any possibility of an agreement “not only now but also in the years to come”.



An announced opposition

The opposition of Poland and Hungary was so expected, especially since the decisions on the entire migration “package” (which includes the rules on asylum, the “screening” of immigrants, crisis management, database) do not include the unanimity of the Council. The President of Parliament Roberta Metsola this morning told top government officials “we can find an agreement on the asylum and migration pact before the end of the mandate” of the legislature. However, the negotiations for example on crisis management, on which the governments have just reached an agreement for the position to be held in the negotiations on the final text of the regulation, does not appear to be a smooth road, just think of the fact that the European Parliament wants a « true solidarity between member states, through a predictable and mandatory relocation mechanism (of migrants).

Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki rejects the conclusions of the summit

«I am the Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland. I am responsible for the security of Poland and its citizens. Therefore, as a responsible politician, I officially reject the entire paragraph of the summit conclusions regarding immigration. Poland is and will remain safe under the rule of the Pis.” The Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, wrote this in X at the end of the informal European Council in Granada. Governments speak of “compulsory solidarity” with relocations that can be replaced with financial contributions per person not welcomed. In Poland there will be voting on October 15th and this partly explains Prime Minister Morawiecki’s tone in line with the positions of the Hungarian Orbán. The issue of the rules on migrants remains divisive even if for now there is no blocking minority in the Council. The fact is that the conclusions of today’s meeting may not even contain references to this topic, given that decisions are made by general consensus at the level of the heads of state and government of the EU.