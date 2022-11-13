Migrants, Tajani: “Paris reaction disproportionate”. The EU towards an extraordinary meeting of ministers. Italy aims at the “Turkish” plan

It ignites there migrant issue in Italy. And while Paris whips a new attackRome moves towards a new summit, replying in a rather lenient tone: “It’s easy to be welcoming to the ports of others, now we need a European plan”. In the background, the government is in fact studying a new plan in the wake of what Ankara has already done.

According to what the Messenger in the plan that the Italian government is preparing in view of the European summit of interior ministers scheduled for later this month, there is in fact the replica of what the EU has done to block the Balkan route at the request of Germany and the countries of Northern Europe overwhelmed by the wave of Syrian refugees. To the summit of interior ministers, Crying himself will ask for huge resources to be allocated to the turkish model. The goal is to organize refugee camps in North Africaespecially in Tunisia and Libya, with the presence of humanitarian organizations e European military forces. “We will have to guarantee adequate reception conditions for migrants and security especially in Libya, where Russia is destabilizing,” a government source told the Roman daily.

Meanwhile, late yesterday evening the French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna in an interview with Le Parisien he stated that “if Italy insists with this attitude there will be consequences. For our part, we have suspended the mechanism for relocating migrants from Italy and tightened controls at the Franco-Italian borders. to recall Rome to its duty of humanity. Hoping that it will understand the message “.

For its part, the EU is now thinking of convening one ad hoc meeting on migrants after the clash between Italy and France. According to sources in Brussels relaunched by the main press agencies, the meeting would serve to take stock of the new crisis e carry out a European initiative it could also be only on a technical level, but it is not excluded that the ministers of the interior are at the table.

Migrants, Tajani: “France’s reaction is disproportionate”

The Foreign Minister also spoke on the migrant issue today Antonio Tajani which defined the reaction of France to the issue of migrants rescued from the ship Ocean Viking “disproportionate, also for their internal politics “and now” it is Europe that must make a plan, not Italy “. On the dispute with the French government, the head of the Farnesina said that Italy on the issue of migrants has” given a political problem, we did not want to create any controversy. We want stronger European action because the seven thousand kilometers of Italian coast are the southern border of Europe “.

According to Tajani, “they serve a true European Marshall Plan for Africa and agreements with Libya, Tunisia, Morocco, Niger and other Sahel countries “. The minister denied Italy’s international isolation:” We are by no means isolated – he said – Germany and Luxembourg will respect the pacts, as we. And Greece, Malta and Cyprus are also in solidarity with Italy, who have signed a joint declaration by the ministers of the interior because they have the same problem “.

