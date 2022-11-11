Aid and migrants decree, Prime Minister Meloni in conference

France’s reaction to the migrant case? “I was very impressed by the aggressive reaction of the French government which is incomprehensible and unjustified”. So the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at a press conference.

Migrants, Meloni: “I ask for a common solution in the EU”

The blocking of relocations? Italy not supportive of migrants? “Italy has brought in 90 thousand migrants since the beginning of this year”, reiterated Giorgia Meloni. “117 migrants have been relocated so far,” it is understood that something is not working. What is it that makes you angry? That Italy must be the only possible port of landing in the Mediterranean? It is not written in any agreement, it is not fair. On the same day that the Ocean Viking case was being discussed, Italy welcomed 200 people “.

The reaction of the France “it risks betraying something else, that for the first time there is another port. The management carried out so far is no longer possible”, observes the prime minister, “it is not intelligent to argue with France” or other countries, ” I want a common solution. We must tackle the issue of defending the external borders of the European Union “with a European mission by opening hotspots in Africa and managing the immigration problem as the case with Turkey was handled, says the premier. “I ask that a European solution be built”, added Meloni, “all countries have rights in the European Union”.

As for the decree issued by the Council of Ministers: “We allow new concessions in exchange for the concessionary companies to sell a substantial part of the gas extracted at a controlled price. We believe we can reach around 2 billion cubic meters of gas. the Italian production fabric is safe and we reduce energy dependence “on other countries. So the premier Giorgia Meloni at a press conference illustrating the energy measures approved yesterday in the Council of Ministers and focusing in particular on the unblocking-drilling norm.

Dl Aiuti, Prime Minister Meloni in conference, Meloni: “Superbonus? Intervened to correct distortions”

“We have always shared the aims of the superbonus, but the way it was made has marked many problems”, specified the premier. “It weighs about 60 billion” on the state coffers, “with a hole of about 38 billion”, you observed referring to the concept of “gratuitousness”. “The 110% coverage led to a loss of responsibility” and “a distortion on the market” of the costs on the market and the benefit “went mainly in favor of medium-high incomes. We decided to intervene to correct some distortions”, observed the Prime Minister. “We focus this measure on those who have greater needs,” he explained.

Fisco, Meloni: “Cash ceiling of 5 thousand euros parameterised to the European average”

With the aid decree quater there is “the raising of the ceiling on the use of cash to 5 thousand euros. The choice made is to set the cash ceiling on the European average. In the EU there is a discussion” on the ceiling on use of cash, explained the President of the Council, “Europe faces this problem, we have chosen to apply the ceiling to 5 thousand euros because that is the average of the ceiling in European nations”. The measure also provides for “a contribution of 50 euros for small traders for the purchase of the POS”, continued Meloni.

