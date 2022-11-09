Migrants, Meloni replies to France: “Respect all the rules. The choice of doctors on landings is bizarre “

The ban imposed on NGOs that have rescued migrants at sea “is justified and legitimate”. Giorgia Meloni has thus responded to the criticisms that have also come from the French government for the choice to disembark only some of the migrants rescued by NGO ships, before the step backwards imposed yesterday by the health authorities.

A choice, that of having all the migrants disembark on board the ships of Doctors Without Borders and Sos Humanity, defined as “bizarre” by the Prime Minister, who spoke today at the assembly of the Brothers of Italy groups. “The decision of the health authority to disembark all migrants present on NGO ships, declaring them fragile on the basis of possible risks of psychological problems, did not depend on the government. Choice, that of the health authority, which we found bizarre “, said the leader of the center-right, who defined the passengers of the ships as not shipwrecked but migrants:” people came on board in international waters transshipping from other naval connecting units and the ship that took them in charge is equipped and equipped to accommodate them and provide for all their reception needs “.

According to the premier, “the Italian government is complying with all international conventions and the ban imposed on these NGO ships from staying in Italian waters, beyond the deadline necessary to ensure rescue and assistance operations for fragile individuals, is justified and legitimate”.

A response also to the accusations from France, which this morning asked the Italian government to “play its role” and “respect European commitments” after welcoming the Ocean Viking ship, which in Italy had not been authorized to disembark migrants rescue at sea. “The current attitude of the Italian government, and in particular the declarations and refusal to dock this boat” is “unacceptable”, said the French government spokesman Oliver Véran, after yesterday Meloni thanked Paris for agreeing to to disembark the 234 migrants on board the ship in Marseille. “But the diplomatic mechanisms are still in action when I speak to you, so I can’t go any further,” said Véran, promising that “no one will let this boat run the slightest risk, obviously for those on board”.