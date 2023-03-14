“These are particular days, in which we are accused of gruesome things, but my conscience is clear. The more people leave, the more people put themselves in the hands of cynical traffickers, the more there is the risk that something will go wrong”. As the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloniat the presentation of Father Antonio Spadaro’s book ‘L’Atlante di Francesco’, speaks on the theme of immigration.

“I don’t think this can be the most humane or right way to deal with this matter, perhaps the easiest – he goes on – perhaps the easiest way is to hide your head in the sand, let the mafia and traffickers decide who should enter our country,” he says. “These days, while others are making controversies, I’m talking on the phone to unblock a Tunisian international fund without which Tunisia risks a lot. There isn’t an interlocutor who listens to this. Let’s hope in the next few hours. But that’s what we’re doing I believe that this is the serious policy that must be implemented”.

“The more people leave, the more people put themselves in the hands of cynical traffickers and the more there is the risk that something will go wrong: I don’t think this can ever be the right, humane and responsible way to deal with this matter. Maybe it would be easier to put head in the sand, let the mafia decide who should come to us, let only those who have the money to pay those mafia come to us, let Wagner’s mercenaries and fundamentalists continue to gain a foothold in Africa”, he reiterates .

“Many Africans have told me that they do not want to flee their lands and I think that more can be done about this: this is the most humane approach one can have, the most merciful approach”, he says.

UKRAINE – “I believe that the Holy See is the most suitable to favor a negotiated solution, it has no other interest than that of a just solution to the conflict” in Ukraine. “I support this effort which I have seen, which I hope will intensify and on which the Holy See can absolutely count on our help”, she adds. “We all want peace, we all do what we can to favor a solution to this conflict that does not establish the principle that whoever is stronger imposes his strength”, and “I believe that the Holy See is the most suitable one to favor a solution negotiation, because it has no other interest than that of a just solution to this conflict, it does not have a national interest that moves the nation states and inevitably always has footnotes”, reasons Meloni.

“Today there is an assault and an attacker” specifies the premier. “If we turned away and didn’t help the attacked to defend themselves, we wouldn’t have peace, but an invasion that would set up a much closer war”.

EUROPE – “The idea of ​​Europe as a club with Serie A and Serie B nations is, in my opinion, a distorted idea of ​​Europe: if someone in Europe is a little behind, you help him, bring him closer, don’t push him out,” he points out.

GAS – “Politics must take responsibility, even when it may be unprofitable. For example, we made the painful choice not to extend the cut in excise taxes on petrol, which impacted everyone in the same way, choosing to take those 10 billion and concentrate them on the flanks in difficulty. And I claim that choice”.

THE ITALIAN LANGUAGE – “Pope Francis speaks several languages, but has chosen Italian in most of his speeches and interventions, he is the greatest ambassador of the Italian language in the world and we must be proud that he has chosen to decline the word of God in Italian language”.