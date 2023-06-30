EU Council, Meloni: “Go back to dealing with big issues, not with how to cook insects”

“Europe must face up to the basic principle of all treaties, subsidiarity”, said Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the end of the European Council. “The EU was born to correlate the strategy on raw materials and energy supply. Today what we find ourselves most exposed to are raw materials and energy supply, but we know how to cook insects. I would say that we need to go back to the priorities that are a major global political player”, continued the Prime Minister.

Pnrr, Meloni: “The situation in the third installment is not getting worse”

The situation of the third installment of the Pnrr “is not getting worse, we continue to work, as stated in the communication that the Commission made this morning”, said Giorgia Meloni at the end of the European Council. “The spoilers that try to undermine a very patient work we are doing are not achieving their goal. We are working well on the third installment. The fourth installment is a long job and I won’t go into the merits of individual details. I am much more optimistic than her”, continued Meloni, answering a reporter’s question.

EU Migrant Council, Meloni: “Poland and Hungary? Never disappointed by those who defend national interests”

“I am not disappointed by the attitude of Poland and Hungary. I am never disappointed by those who defend their national interests. The choice of Poland and Hungary does not concern what is my priority in terms of immigration, i.e. the external dimension, it concerns the internal dimension, i.e. the Immigration and Asylum Pact”. Thus Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after the European Council, regarding the battle waged by Warsaw and Budapest against compulsory solidarity.

Ukraine, Orban: “We will not authorize new funds from the EU”

“One thing is clear, we Hungarians will not give Ukraine any more money until they say where the previous funds for a value of around 70 billion euros have gone”. the conclusions also foresee stable and predictable financing for Ukraine “We find it absolutely ridiculous and absurd that we have to contribute more money to finance the debt service costs of a loan from which we have not yet received the funds we are entitled to obtain” , also returned to criticize why the funds of the Hungarian Pnrr are still blocked by the European Commission due to deficiencies in the protection of the rule of law.

Orban: “War on migration, let’s fight for freedom”

“There was a war on immigration.” Thus the Hungarian premier Viktor Orbán summed up in an interview with Kossuth Radio the long night at the European Council, marked by the veto of Budapest and Warsaw on the chapter of the conclusions dedicated to migration. “Not a revolt, but a fight for freedom”, Orbán said, recalling the conclusions of past summits that decisions on the matter would be taken with the consent of the states. Despite this, he noted, the proposal on mandatory migrant quotas was approved by EU interior ministers in what Orbán called a “coup de main”.

EU Council, for Meloni a working lunch with Macron, Scholz, Morawiecki

Before the start of the second day of the European Council, at the Amigo hotel in Brussels there was a working lunch on the absorption capacity of new EU Member States. The meeting was attended by the prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, the German chancellor Olaf Scholz, the French president, Emmanuel Macron, the Spanish premier Pedro Sanchez, the Polish premier Mateusz Morawiecki, the president of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, the Dutch premier Mark Rutte , the Belgian Alexander De Croo, the Portuguese Antonio Costa and the Swede Ulf Kristersson.

