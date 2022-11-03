In Brussels “we talked about a change in the point of view of Italy’s position” on migratory flows “whereby the priority becomes that already provided for in European regulations, which is the defense of external borders”. These are the words of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during the day in Brussels, characterized by meetings with the president of the EU commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola and the president of the European Council Charles Michel.

“It is a very delicate and important subject – added Meloni – on which I found ears willing to listen. We also talked about many other subjects, from the defense of our excellent food products onwards”. “Seeing and talking, here in Brussels, directly with people can help dismantle a narrative that has been made about me and the Italian government. We are not Martians, but people in flesh and blood explaining their positions.”

“It seems to me that on the other side there were people who wanted to listen. Then obviously this is a first meeting: this will give rise to a series of very concrete dossiers on the various subjects”.

Last night’s meeting between Meloni and Michel lasted “more than two hours”, first just the two of them, and then at dinner with their respective teams. The discussion was “constructive and substantial” reports a senior EU official. Meloni and Michel had a “broad and in-depth” exchange of views on all important issues, in view of future discussions in the European Council meetings: the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, the energy crisis, the economic prospects, Green Deal, European sovereignty, defense, migration, the Western Balkans, Libya and Africa. President Meloni “reaffirmed her intention to be a loyal and solution-oriented partner within the EU”.

TAJANI – “Italy does not hold back when it comes to saving lives, but the rules must be respected”, we must know “who is on board”, said Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who posed the topic of ships of NGOs in the bilateral meeting with the German colleague Annalena Baerbock on the sidelines of the summits on the Balkans and the G7 in Muenster. “Europe has to take on the big problems and one of them is immigration,” Tajani told reporters.

With the German colleague, “I raised the issue of NGO ships”, “for us it is a question that concerns the law, the European standards. We ask that all ships that collect people at sea, rightly because this provides for the right to navigation, when they ask to dock in an Italian port they have to tell us who is on board, how many are, where they come from, we need a complete report on the people, this is about national security “, said Tajani, stressing that” whatever the situation, even in international waters, if someone needs to be saved, Italy is ready to save lives “.

“We just want the rules to be respected, this is not a problem with Germany, it is a problem with everyone” – underlined the Foreign Minister – “we will continue to insist on answers, we have sent verbal notes not only to Germany,” we will continue to insist on this fundamental issue for us “. “We are convinced – he remarked – of a principle, that Europe must take on the great problems, and one of the great problems is precisely immigration”.

“The German minister was worried about the health conditions of those on board – explained Tajani – I said there was no problem for people who may have health problems, because Italy never backs down when it is about saving lives, but another thing is to go and save someone who is sick in a ship that has collected immigrants, it is another thing to let people who do not know where they come from, where they were collected, enter territorial waters. only compliance with European standards, nothing more, the rules must be respected “.

The Foreign Minister reported that he had also talked about the migrant problem with his British colleague and that he had placed the issue at the top of the Balkans. On this issue, “the collaboration of everyone is important, even on the part of the EU candidate countries”, he underlined.

SALVINI – “As a minister, I enforced the borders and earned the trust of the Italians and 4 trials. But I think it is normal that if there is a Norwegian ship we should talk to Norway, if there is a German ship it is a Germany’s problem. The Italians have chosen a government that saves people at sea, but makes itself respected. Italy cannot be the refugee center for all of Europe “, said Matteo Salvini on the issue of migrants on Dritto and Rovescio on Rete4.