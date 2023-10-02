Migrants: Meloni, stunned by judge Catania’s ruling

“I was stunned by the sentence of the judge of Cataniawho with incredible motivations (‘the physical characteristics of the migrant, which gold miners in Tunisia consider favorable for carrying out their activity’) releases an illegal immigrant who has already received an expulsion orderunilaterally declaring Tunisia an unsafe country (a task that does not fall to the judiciary) and lashing out against the measures of a democratically elected government”. Thus Giorgia Meloni in a post on Facebook. “It’s not the first time this has happened and unfortunately it won’t be the last. But we will continue to do what must be done to defend the legality and borders of the Italian state. Without fear” concludes the Prime Minister.

Meloni: a piece of Italy helps illegal migration

“We are facing unprecedented migratory pressure, due to the instability of large areas of Africa and the Middle East. The Italian Government works every day to deal with this situation and combat mass illegal immigration. We do it seriously at every level: involving other European states and making agreements with African countries to stop the departures of boats and destroy the network of human traffickers. And with common sense rules to facilitate the expulsions of those who do not have the right to be welcomed”. Giorgia Meloni wrote this in a post on Facebook. “A difficult job, of course, but one that can lead to concrete results, with patience and determination. Of course, everything becomes much more difficult if in the meantime other states work in the diametrically opposite direction, and if even a piece of Italy does everything possible to encourage illegal immigration. And I’m not just talking about the ideological left and the circuit that has its own rich interests in hospitality” concludes the Prime Minister who says she remained “astonished by the sentence of the judge of Catania”.

