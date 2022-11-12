Migrants: the wrath of France and Salvini’s inappropriate exultation

It is difficult to blame Giorgia Meloni when she says to our non-affectionate transalpine cousins: “France, perhaps, thinks that the problem can be solved by isolating Italy, I think it is better to isolate the smugglers”.

On this issue, however, in addition to Macron and Minister Gérald Moussa Darmanin, the young prime minister must also beware of the traps of the knife-brothers of the center-right. First, Berlusconi’s obstacles to the work of the unloved tenant of Palazzo Chigi, with pro-Putin speeches and “pizzini”.

Now Meloni has to face the wrath of the French rulers, triggered by Matteo Salvini. The Northern League minister, with an inopportune exultation, boasted of Paris’ willingness to welcome the 234 shipwrecked people of the Ocean Viking (“The air is changing!”), Presenting it as a great victory for Rome over the EU and Macron. the Elysée man was attacked, at home, by Marine Le Pen (just a case?), a great friend of the Carroccio leader, but not of Giorgia.

