There Room approved the decree that defines the governance of the so-called Mattei Plan. The votes in favor were 169, the votes against were 119, the abstentions were 3. With the yes of the Chamber, which follows that of the Senatethe decree is converted into law.

The plan, as reported by the Sun 24 Hourswill last four years and can be updated even before the deadline and will be divided into areas of intervention such as development cooperation, the promotion of exports and investmentseducation and training, health, food safety, sustainable exploitation of natural resources, environmental protection, strengthening of infrastructures, including digital onesprevention and contrast of immigration irregular and management of legal migration flows, partnership in aerospace and energy (including circular economy and recycling).

The reaction of the Democratic Party: “A bluff”

“The Mattei Plan it does not exist in content and substance: it is an empty box”, according to him Laura Boldrinideputy of PD on the sidelines of his speech in the Chamber.

“But today”, he continues, “the government is asking Parliament to vote on a decree, yet another: for what urgency? The decree does nothing more than establish a control room, at Palazzo Chigi, with staff and offices, for a cost of 3 million euros, with the aim of managing a plan that does not exist”. “We have seen neither the projects, nor a financial plan, nor the objectives simply because they are not there,” he thunders Boldrini.

“And at the same time,” he continues, “while they talk about Mattei plan as support for African countries, they cut the funds for development cooperation. European countries such as Germany, Sweden, Luxembourg have already reached the target of 0.7% of expected gross national income from the United Nations 2030 agenda and, instead, the majority cuts more than 40 million and remains stuck at 0.32%. It's all a bluff Mattei Planpropaganda and useless waste of resources, as in the style of this government”, concludes the Dem deputy.

Battilocchio (Fi): “Berlusconi's intuition”

“This decree represents a further step forward in this now structural systemic problem which is the development of African continent. Our country can and must play an important role and the Mattei plan it is conceived precisely with a view to a new policy of attention and strategic partnership towards African states, far from the old logic of cooperation and welfare which has too often proven ineffective”.

“There is no doubt”, he continues, “that what we are examining is a complex plan that prefigures objectives that can only be achieved in the medium-long term and for which the decree law outlines a general framework within which specific projects will be identified to be developed only following appropriate discussions with African partners and we will also need the resources of other actors, starting with those of European Union. I take this opportunity, speaking in this House, to greet our soldiers whom I met in recent days during the visit to the logistics phase of Djibouti. I thank them for their exceptional work and extraordinary commitment in a very complex quadrant.” The FI deputy said it Alessandro Battilocchiospeaking in the Chamber to declare the vote on the measure.

“In 2002 the president Silvio Berlusconi he was already talking about the need for a Marshall plan, then for Somalia which was going through a dramatic situation. For President Berlusconi, a great march plan for Africa was essential to create local economies in those countries capable of allowing their citizens to live in a dignified manner and not be forced to flee from extreme conditions of poverty”, he said. added.

“Investing with the Mattei Plan we want to contribute by giving a decisive boost to the African future and its young generations. Another step in an effective path that the government has been pursuing in this context since its inauguration, is a systemic response to a now structural problem. With the conversion of this decree law we realize what has been going on for some time Forza Italia we have supported and are bringing to life an intuition of President Berlusconi”, he concluded.

