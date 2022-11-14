Migrants, Macron-Mattarella axis: “We must collaborate”

The president of the Republic, Sergio Mattarellahad with the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macrona telephone conversation, during which both affirmed the great importance of the relationship between the two countries and shared the need for conditions of full cooperation to be put in place in every sector both bilaterally and of European Union“.

The phone call between the two leaders was made known by a joint statement released by the two presidencies both on the website of the Quirinale than about that of the Elysée.

Telephone conversation between the President #Mattarella 🇮🇹 and the President of the French Republic #Macron 🇫🇷: pic.twitter.com/2oKp1zTWEF – Quirinale (@Quirinale) November 14, 2022

