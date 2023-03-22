Migrants, Massini at “Otto e mezzo”: “Meloni treats those who arrive by boat from the Ukrainians differently”

He does not spare the accusations against the Prime Minister, Stefano Massini, guest of the March 21 episode of “Otto e mezzo”, the La7 talk show hosted by Lilli Gruber. Sui migrants the writer and actor takes on a Giorgia Meloni: “She likes Ukrainian refugees because they are white-skinned… They are like us, they are more similar to us and they annoy us less”. “There is some racism?” the presenter then asks after the strong affirmation, Massini replies: “Today in the Chamber the Pasolini theorem was raised, the famous article in which she said she did not have the clues but knew who was responsible. This issue was raised today, there is no evidence, but there is something behind it, a mentality that does not make Meloni the mother responsible, none accuses her of holding her responsible for Cutro’s deaths.

No one thinks there is a will to kill migrants. But the point is that for years it has taken sides against immigration that comes from countries in the Middle East and Mediterranean Africa, then the doubt arises whether there is probably different treatment between those arriving by boat and those arriving from Ukraine. She – Massini underlines again – said it clearly, she is an immigration that is convenient that”.

