Migrants, massacre in the hold of the boat: two Egyptian traffickers arrested. VIDEO

Two Egyptians, including a minor, were arrested by the State Police on charges of being the smugglers of a vessel that reached 40 miles from Lampedusa and of having caused the death by asphyxiation of 10 migrants who remained trapped in the hold. The arrests of a crime suspect issued by the Agrigento prosecutor’s office refer to the dramatic events of 17 June. In competition with each other and with other unidentified residents in Libya, the two foreigners allegedly illegally facilitated the entry into the national territory of 54 migrants, mainly of Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationality, causing the death by asphyxiation of ten people of Bangladeshi nationality who were inside the hold of the vessel, as well as injuries to other migrants.

The events occurred in the early hours of June 17th when, in international waters, About 47 nautical miles south of Lampedusa, the Resqship NGO Nadir intercepted a wooden boat of about 10 meters with 54 migrants on board and 10 bodies present inside the hold. On board the local Coast Guard patrol boat, the 54 rescued migrants were transferred to Lampedusa, while the intercepted boat with the 10 bodies in the hold was towed to Lampedusa by Nadir. In particular, the minor would have taken care of the boarding operations of the migrants, regulating their entry and exit from the hold of the vessel. The minor also prevented the migrants who later died from leaving the hold, even threatening them with a switchblade. The 10 victims who arrived on the island have been fully identified. The suspects were taken to prison, awaiting the validation hearing.

The investigation conducted at the Lampedusa hotspot by the SCOby the Sisco of Palermo and the Flying Squad of Agrigento, made it possible to reconstruct the phases of the sea crossing from the Libyan coasts to the Italian ones, collecting elements from the two Egyptians who would have driven the boat, keeping in contact, at the time of boarding, with traffickers operating on the coasts of Zuhar.