Thousands of people, each with their own story, crowded together in often extreme conditions. New York and Lampedusa, the first a metropolis overlooking the Atlantic at ‘risk of destruction’ as Mayor Eric Adams says, the second a tourist island in the heart of the Mediterranean. Two worlds apparently very distant, but united by what is today a true global emergency, with their ‘migrant cities’ that hurt their souls. On the one hand, the Roosevelt Hotel, for years an iconic four-star hotel in Manhattan, today sadly reduced to a ‘shelter’ for many people in search of the American dream who besiege its elegant rooms, once also frequented by Alitalia staff. On the other, the hotspot of the Imbriacola district, where emergencies are the order of the day and human misfortunes come to terms with the lack of European solidarity.

New York and Lampedusa are two sides of the same coin. Same reception problems, citizens’ discontent and collapsing centers that have become Dante’s circles from which to escape as soon as possible. And politics tries to patch things up, but struggles to provide answers. The issue in the States as in Europe has turned into a political tug-of-war between right and left, with mutual exchanges of accusations. The mayor of the ‘Big Apple’ spoke of a city overwhelmed by an influx of 110 thousand asylum seekers and admitted that he does not see a solution on the horizon. “This issue will destroy New York City,” he said. “We are getting no support on this national crisis.” Words that smack of defeat and that don’t sound strange even in Lampedusa.

Yesterday the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, arrived on the Sicilian island. “We need more effective tools for the repatriation of illegal migrants that are put in place by the European Union and not by individual national states”, said the Prime Minister, calling for greater involvement of the United Nations. Meloni reiterated the importance of “structural agreements” with North African countries to stop departures and avoid the drama of deaths at sea, but also of a “more incisive fight” against human traffickers.

Von der Leyen, for her part, presented a 10-point action plan to support Italy, but many European countries have so far never demonstrated a sincere desire to help. “We risk a biblical exodus. It is not a question of public order, and it is useless to carry out stop-gap interventions. Everyone must understand this, even in Italy”, underlined the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, denouncing the “explosion” of the Africa powder keg.

The Roosevelt Hotel also risks becoming a powder keg. For some time now the facility has reopened to welcome migrant families with children who continue to arrive in the city from the southern border, many of them conveyed on buses headed to the Big Apple by the Republican governor of Texas, Greg Abbott. The Midtown building just steps from Fifth Avenue closed its doors three years ago due to mounting debt due to the pandemic.

Opened on 22 September 1924 by the American politician, hotelier and lawyer Frank A Dudley, the historic hotel which has 1,025 rooms with 33 suites on 19 floors was curiously taken over in 1979 and then definitively purchased at the end of the nineties by Pakistan International Airlines (Pia ), which, in turn, last June leased it to the New York administration for three years for a non-trivial sum: 220 million dollars.

In recent days, the Roosevelt Hotel was the scene of the visit of a Democratic delegation led by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, which was contested by some citizens, evidently tired of the many migrants who, due to ‘overbooking’, sleep on cardboard around the walls of the hotel. hotel named in honor of President Theodore Roosevelt. The delegation was the target of attacks by right-wing protesters who waved signs discouraging migrants from allowing work permits.

Even in Lampedusa, discontent is growing over a difficult situation, which however in recent hours seems to be returning to normality, with just over a thousand migrants present in the hotspot after the difficult moments of recent days when there were almost 7 thousand of them. But the anger grows. “They want to create a detention and repatriation center for migrants here. I didn’t listen to a firm no. We know that they want to create a repatriation center. But we are not sacrificing ourselves to keep Europe united”, said Giacomo Sferlazzo, who for a few days has been leading the protest of Lampedusa citizens after the latest flurry of migrant landings.

Landings that have been going on for years without interruption and which Gianfranco Rosi masterfully recounted in Fire at Sea in 2016. The films shot in the Roosevelt Hotel, however, were of a completely different tone, which over the years appeared in various Hollywood films from ‘ Waitress in Manhattan’ to ‘The Dictator’ to ‘Malcolm X’. More recently the hotel featured in The Irishman.