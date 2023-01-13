Tijuana, Baja California.- A total of 40 people were assisted by the Municipal Directorate for Migrant Assistance (DMAM) in Tijuana, Baja California. Migrants had requested an exception to Title 42 by applying online CBP Onereleased on January 12.

Enrique Lucero Vázquez, head of the Municipal Department of Attention to Migrants (DMAM)pointed out that of the 40 people attended, Frida N, originally from Michoacán, was the first to arrive and will be able to go directly to the El Chaparral checkpoint, with the certainty of following up on her process, in addition, two family nuclei managed to make an appointment and 15 Venezuelans from the Reforma Sports Unit.

The official indicated that during the first day, personnel from the WDM attended citizens of various nationalities in the Municipal Palace to make their application through this immigration measure that seeks to expedite entry, reduce waiting time and carry out a safe and orderly process for applicants.

Lucero Vázquez pointed out that it is expected that these procedures will be expedited as time passes and the pending appointments are made to the extent that applicants become familiar with the app, in addition to highlighting the work of the XXIV City Council in matters migratorywhich is part of the actions of an inclusive government close to the people.