PARIS – On the migrant emergency “we cannot leave Italians alone”: the French president, Emmanuel Macron, said this in an interview this evening with BfmTv. But he added that «most of Lampedusa’s migrants come from sub-Saharan Africa, from countries to which we provide development aid. We must tell them “We help you, but you must help us dismantle the passeurs’ organisations.”



Macron then turns to Giorgia Meloni to propose “to increase the funds allocated to transit countries”, starting with Tunisia and Algeria. “I want to export experts and equipment to them to dismantle migrant trafficking networks,” she added. «I want to propose partnerships and resources to prevent these people from leaving. And when they arrive, we must have a European policy. We cannot have a Franco-French response”, he then underlined.





Pope Francis: "Migrants must be welcomed and protected, we cannot send them back like ping-pong" by our correspondent DOMENICO AGASSO 23 September 2023

Paris, says the French president, «must do its part as Europeans and not leave the Italians alone. Italy has taken its responsibility by saying that it does not want to welcome the ships, in this way it has fulfilled its role as the country of arrival”. Emmanuel Macron spoke of a “first battle”, to say that there is a second battle which “concerns transit countries” such as Tunisia and Algeria.

Retracing the trip to Marseille, Macron takes up the meaning of the Pope’s message: «He is right to do his thing appeal against indifference», but «we French do our part, we cannot accept all the misery in the world». And remember the phrase about welcoming “all the misery of the world”, a quote from the former socialist prime minister Michel Rocard, who uttered it over 30 years ago, still talking about immigration.

The president spoke not only of journeys of hope, linked to immigration. He invites everyone to “have common sense” regarding the “sectors in tension” in construction or catering with respect to the issue of work for those coming from other countries. According to Macron, the immigration law, which the government will have to approve in the coming months, will on the one hand facilitate expulsions and on the other regularize illegal workers in jobs with the most manpower needs: «There are many sectors in tension that they hire people who come from immigration. We have to have common sense.” On the other hand, he explained, “we have to go much faster to effectively send back people who have no right to stay in our country.”

In conclusion, the French president announced the end of the French presence in Niger, and that “we will be among the first in Europe to abandon coal”. Regarding the Transalpine soldiers, he specified that they will leave Nigerien soil “by the end of the year”, and the French ambassador will also be recalled to Paris after the coup d’état that affected the African country. Regarding the last two coal-fired power plants, he announced that “by 2027 they will be converted to biomass: we will be among the first in Europe”. From a general point of view on ecology, the French president assured that “we have made it half the way”: “We have reduced our CO2 emissions twice as fast in the last 5 years.”