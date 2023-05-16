“Melons? We will work together, I think there will be an opportunity to meet and to exchange our points of view”. French President Emmanuel Macron said this, speaking to the press on the sidelines of the work of the Council of Europe in Reykjavik. “We need to work with all EU member states, that’s my philosophy ” he adds.

MIGRANTS – “There is above all a need to cooperate for common borders, because I do not underestimate that Italy is the country of first arrival: undergoes strong pressure and cannot be left alone. We have to build common solutions“.

THE AGGRESSION ON THE GREAT-NEW – “As an uncle, I consider these actions absolutely unacceptable and, as President of the Republic, unspeakable” said Emmanuel Macron, commenting on the news that a great-nephew of ‘premiere dame’ Brigitte Macron, Jean-Baptiste Trogneux, was attacked last night in Amiens after the live televised speech of the French president. Macron, who is in Reykjavik, where the Council of Europe summit is underway, underlined that “there is no place for violence in democracy” and expressed all his “support” and “affection” to Jean-Baptiste Trogneux.