They arrived around half past midnight in the port of Crotone, aboard several Coast Guard boats and a tug, i about 500 migrants rescued in the Ionian by the patrol boats of the Port Authority (Watch the video). The disembarkation operations only started after one in the morning. At the port, the organizational machine with ambulances and Red Cross rescue vehicles was on motorcycles, with the doctors ready to provide first aid.

“It was not possible to transfer the migrants to the Coast Guard units due to adverse weather and sea conditions”, which is why the fishing boat with about 500 people on board entered “the port of Crotone with the help of a tug”. the Coast Guard said. “The units of the Coast Guard are in assistance”, explained by the Port Authority.

The refugees were on board a 20-metre fishing boat which had been intercepted by the Coast Guard in the afternoon. The boat, in poor condition, was ‘escorted’ up to two miles from Capocolonna and was then joined by the tug ‘Alessandro Secondo’ from Crotone. Thus the fishing vessel was able to arrive at the port safely.

“Everything went well,” a sailor on the tug told Adnkronos while he was doing the maneuvers for mooring at the port in the middle of the night. “The sea was rough but we approached the boat and flanked it until we arrived here at the port”.

There were 487 migrants on board. Of these, forty minors and no women. 370 migrants come from Pakistan, 85 from Egypt and the rest from Syria and Afghanistan. They were all taken at dawn to the Cara di Isola di Capo Rizzuto.

The Coast Guard is also involved in other ‘SAR’ events which have seen the intervention of various aeronautical vessels operating under the coordination of the Italian Coast Guard. In particular, the Dattilo ship of the Coast Guard is coordinating in the area the naval complex made up of 6 SAR Coast Guard patrol boats class 300, 2 patrol boats of the Guardia di Finanza and a ship of the Navy. To support the activities at sea, an ATR 42 aircraft of the Italian Coast Guard and an Icelandic frontex aircraft were flying over.

The ports of arrival in Sicily with migrants rescued at sea on board could vary from what was announced yesterday. In fact, the landing in Pozzallo initially planned yesterday evening of people rescued at sea, who have been transferred to a Navy unit, will no longer take place. The arrival of migrants in Messina has not yet been confirmed, while the arrival in the port of Catania of 200 people rescued at sea has been confirmed. However, the weather conditions are slowing down the journey. The arrival is estimated in the evening but it could also be postponed.

Alarm Phone: “Sos for 47 people adrift”

Alarm Phone has meanwhile raised the alarm for 47 people in danger in the central Mediterranean on a drifting boat. “Alarm Phone is in contact with a drifting boat fleeing Libya – reads the tweet also reposted by Mediterranea Saving Humans – The weather conditions are extremely adverse: it is necessary to rescue her immediately!”.

In recent days, the landings of migrants have followed one another without stopping. More than 3,300 arrivals in Lampedusa in less than 72 hours, with an impressive rescue device activated to save over a thousand migrants in difficulty in the Ionian Sea. And a Navy ship also intervened to support the Coast Guard in the operations. “The Coast Guard in difficulty in the Italian Sar area, south-west of eastern Sicily and south-west of the Ionian Sea, during interventions within its competence – the Ministry of Defense announced – asked for support from the Navy. The immediate intervention of Nave Sirio, already present in the area for its operational activities, to integrate the Coast Guard vehicles currently engaged on the scene where the action took place”.

According to Frontex, the migratory route of the central Mediterranean, which leads to the Italian coasts, was the most active among those directed towards the EU in the first two months of this year with almost 12,000 irregular border crossings, double compared to a year ago . In February, the number of detections on this route tripled from February 2022, to 7,000.