Tensions in cities on the wave of migrants: “We risk collapse”

The landings of migrants on Lampedusa continue: 14 have landed since midnight, for a total of 462 people. 72, on the other hand, landed from the Aurora ship of the NGO Sea Watch. On Saturday, 553 were transferred from the island with the morning ferry to Porto Empedocle, 144 with an Oim flight to Rome Fiumicino and, subsequently, the last 90 migrants with the scheduled ferry that will arrive in Porto Empedocle this morning.

The migrant emergency is making cities tremble. As Corriere della Sera reports, “there is tension in the regions where migrants are sorted after the first reception. In the North, in the Centre: protests are countless, the reception system is on its last legs. In Veneto, the Northern League mayors of many municipalities (small and medium-sized) do not want other arrivals and, albeit with different nuances, accuse the government, guilty according to them of not having kept its electoral promises on the matter”.

«Everything is blown up, we are on the verge of collapse», says the mayor of Prato, Matteo Biffoni, to Corriere della Sera. “We are in the greatest emergency ever experienced, at least since I’ve been in office, and nothing happens – he continues -: I met the Interior Minister Piantedosi in December, then there was the summons on 4 August last and in the middle just a little technical interlocution».

The numbers are worrying: “Only yesterday over 200 migrants landed on the Italian coast were rescued in about ten landings (in Pozzallo 37 with back injuries: the traffickers forced them to get on the boats by pushing them with sticks with sharp points) who join the 13,826 in all of August (more than 16 thousand last year), for a total in 2023 of almost 103 thousand compared to 50 thousand in the same period of 2022″, concludes the Corriere della Sera.

