An increase of 50% during 2023. The data on the number of migrants arriving on the Italian coasts compared to the previous year speak clearly, according to what emerges from the statistical dashboard of the Interior Ministry which takes into consideration the situation of landings from January 1st to December 29th 2023, compared with the same period of 2022 and 2021.

In detail, the migrants landed in 2023 were 155,754, while in the same period of 2022 there were 103,846. In 2021, however, arrivals were 67,040. Unaccompanied foreign minors are also increasing: in 2023 (data as of 27 December) arrivals were 17,283. In 2022 there were 14,044 (data as of December 31). In the previous year, in 2021, the minors who arrived in Italy were 10,053.

In the year that is about to end, the peak of landings occurred in the month of August, when 25,673 migrants arrived. In the same month of 2022 there were 16,822, while in 2021 10,269. And the landings continue even in these last days of the year. A Frontex patrol boat rescued three boats at sea that left Libya and Tunisia: a total of 79 migrants on board who were taken to safety in Lampedusa.