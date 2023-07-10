No truce in Lampedusa. After the 600 migrants who arrived yesterday on the largest of the Pelagie with 14 different landings, including nine pregnant women (some in the eighth month), another 570 have landed since midnight. A minimum of 36 to a maximum of 62 people were traveling on the small boats, intercepted by the men of the Coast Guard and the Finance Police and mostly departing from Sfax in Tunisia.

And with the flurry of new arrivals the hotspot fills up again. Despite the transfers arranged by the Prefecture of Agrigento in agreement with the Interior Ministry, more than 1,800 guests remain in the structure in the Imbriacola district. 400 will leave the center behind to be embarked on the scheduled ferry which will arrive in Porto Empedocle in the evening.