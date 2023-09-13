Migrants, Lampedusa in collapse. A newborn baby dies, “high tension”

The landings of migrants in Lampedusa continue unabated after the 110 boats yesterday, in which 5,112 people arrived, shattering every record. Since midnight there have been 23 arrivals for a total of almost a thousand people. Today there are 6,792 migrants present on the island of Lampedusa. Most are located at the Imbriacola district hotspot, but more groups are waiting in various points of the island, especially on the piers. The Prefecture of Agrigento has arranged for the transfer of 880 people by 1pm: 700 have been boarded on the ferry which will arrive in Porto Empedocle in the evening and 180 will leave on an IOM flight. The police will soon begin escorting the various groups to the port and airport.

And there was a tragedy within the tragedy, during the rescue: a 5-month-old baby drowned during the night. The Coast Guard was rescuing a boat containing 46 migrants when some ended up in the water: all the people were rescued and saved but the little one didn’t make it and his little body was recovered. The body was taken to the mortuary of the Cala Pisana cemetery, while the mother with whom he was traveling is at the hotspot in the Imbriacola district.

Migrants protest on the pier

Moments of tension at the port of Lampedusa, where Guardia di Finanza agents are trying to contain hundreds of migrants asking to leave the pier. the officers also carried out a lightening charge on the migrants who were trying to break through the cordon.

The Municipality of Lampedusa proclaims a state of emergency

The Lampedusa city council has proclaimed a “state of emergency” following the wave of migrant landings on the island. Mayor Filippo Mannino announced this after a group of Lampedusans held a sit-in in front of the Town Hall and then participated in the city council meeting which had been convened with other items on the agenda. “Today the city council declared a state of emergency – said Mannino -. We reiterated what we have been asking for months, that is to try to bypass the island with ships in the harbor, help and support for an island which in recent months He’s under a lot of stress.”

Chaos in Lampedusa hotspot for meal distribution

Moments of chaos and disorder at the Lampedusa hotspot, where there are currently 6,762 migrants. At the exact moment in which the Red Cross opened the lines for the destruction of the food, several hundred migrants crowded together to get to the bags containing the food and the bottle of water first, fearing they would not be enough. The police blocked volunteers and workers from the Red Cross, to prevent the situation from degenerating, making them safe. Immediately after explaining that there was food for everyone, the distribution of meals to the migrants returned to normal and without any disorder.

Lampedusa, very high tension on the island. Pd and M5s: “Health at risk”

“From Lampedusa dramatic images arrive: growing tension between the police and hundreds of migrants crowded together under the sun on the Favaloro pier. The landings are continuous, a newborn baby has died in the arms of the very young manna. The island is exhausted, the anguish and disturbance over all this is unspeakable. I underline the extreme self-sacrifice of the police forces involved in Lampedusa in saving lives and at the same time guaranteeing the safety of citizens and migrants themselves. But what is missing, as we have been saying for some time, is politics. That of the government which has done everything wrong on the issue of immigration”. regional secretary of the Sicily Democratic Party, Anthony Barbagallo.

“Right now, healthcare in Lampedusa is absolutely disastrous. In the Municipality of Lampedusa and Linosa there is only one clinic active, in which there is a medical emergency service and internal specialists who work on site, but who are only on site on some days of the week, because they are not doctors resident on the island but coming from Sicily. This unfortunately puts at risk the right to health of the citizens of Lampedusa, already crushed by the weight of the landings of migrants arriving on the island, who among other things also require healthcare.

For this reason, we presented a question to Minister Schillaci to ask the government to set up a real hospital in Lampedusa”. The Sicilian senators of the 5 Star Movement Dolores Bevilacqua, signatory of the question, and Pietro Lorefice wrote in a note “We believe that Lampedusa, given its geographical conformation and the fact that it is affected by numerous landings of immigrants, including several pregnant women, would have the right to maintain a birth center and broader hospital protection”.

Migrants: Coisp, the hotspots are collapsing. “France and Germany stop on entries from Italy unacceptable”

“Although the health and hygiene situation in most of the Italian hotspots has improved, as have the working conditions of the police officers responsible for controlling migratory flows, the fact remains that the structures are collapsing. At the moment, for example , in the Lampedusa hotspot there are over six thousand migrants and more will probably arrive in the next few hours”. Thus Domenico Pianese, general secretary of the Coisp police union. “In the face of an increasingly complex situation for our country – continues Pianese – the stop that came from France and Germany on the entry of migrants from Italy is unacceptable. Immigration must be considered to all intents and purposes a European problem and as such must be managed at community level. It is known, among other things, that the departures of the boats coming from Tunisia all take place from the port of Sfax, the place where, practically under everyone’s eyes, the boats are also built. So why has no EU state supported Italy, sharing the principles underlying the agreements with Tunisia? Why is no one doing anything to stop this situation that has become unmanageable?”.

Migrants, Metsola: “The solutions cannot be national”

The solutions cannot be at a national level but only at a European level. I think there are no other options other than concluding the pact on migration, citizens of all EU countries have asked us to find solutions.” So the president of the European Chamber, Roberta Metsola, responding to a question on the halt to entries from Italy by Germany and France, during a press point before the start of the speech on the State of the Union. “Ten years after the Lampedusa tragedy we still have not done enough”, concluded Metsola.

