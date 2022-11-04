28 migrants arrived in Lampedusa during the night. They traveled on an iron boat of about 5 meters intercepted by the men of the Port Authority 16 miles from the coast of the island. Among them also 7 women and 2 minors. After being transferred to the Coast Guard unit, the boat was left adrift. The transfer to the hotspot in the Imbriacola district was also arranged for them, where attendance exceeded 1,300. Yesterday with the scheduled ferry between morning and evening, 360 migrants left the island for Porto Empedocle.