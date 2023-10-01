The judge frees three migrants: “The government decree is illegitimate”

Detain those seeking protection without carrying out an individual assessment and asking for a financial guarantee as an alternative to detention is illegitimate. This was stated by the Court of Catania in light of jurisprudence and national legislation and art. 10 of the Constitution.

The facts. THEon 29 September 2023 at the Specialized Section of the Court of Catania The first validation hearings of asylum seekers detained in the new Center for the detention of asylum seekers in Pozzallo were held in light of the provisions of the Ministerial Decree of 14 September 2023 which provide for the detention of foreign citizens from so-called safe countries requesting international protection if they do not personally present a financial guarantee of 4,938 euros. Here the judge did not validate the detention of a Tunisian citizen, considering it illegitimate in light of community law and the Italian Constitution.

“This is one of the first applications of the rules introduced in Italy in recent days, which confirms their lack of consistency with the principles established by our Constitution and the 2013 EU Directive, as already reported by Asgi and various associations and representatives of society civil”, states the Association of Legal Studies on Immigration.

First of all, the Judge recalled that the internal legislation in force for a week (it was published in the Journal on 21 September, n.221), on the financial guarantee to avoid detention, is incompatible with that of the European Union and must be disapplied by the national judge, because it does not provide for an individual assessment of the situation of those who request international protection in Italy and come from a so-called country. safe, as clarified by the Court of Justice of the European Union – Grand Chamber – in the judgment of 8 November 2022 (joined cases C-704/20 and C-39/21). The detention order of the police commissioner – recalls the judge – must be accompanied by suitable motivation and it is necessary to evaluate the protection needs expressed, also based on the necessity and proportionality of the measure in relation to the possibility of applying less coercive measures.

On the contrary, the financial guarantee imposed by the Ministerial Decree of 14 September 2023 on the asylum seeker coming from a ‘safe’ country cannot be considered an alternative measure to detention, but an administrative requirement imposed solely for the fact that he requests international protection, violating the rules on hospitality. The judge recalls that a detention can only be justified in order to allow the Member State concerned to examine, before granting the applicant for international protection the right to enter its territory, if his application is not inadmissible, or if it should not be rejected as unfounded following an accelerated procedure in order to guarantee the effectiveness of the procedures provided for by the community standards.

Therefore the president of the competent Territorial Commission must have taken a decision, which in the case examined was not adopted, about the procedure to follow. Finally, according to the Court of Catania the rules on the detention of asylum seekers coming from so-called safe countries are in conflict with the art. 10 paragraph 3 of the Italian Constitution which guarantees the right of entry of the asylum seeker (as also clarified by the United Sections of the Court of Cassation with the sentence of 26 May 1997, n. 4674). The order of the Court of Catania states, therefore, that “in light of the constitutional principle established by this article, it must in fact be excluded that the mere origin of the asylum seeker from a safe country of origin can automatically deprive the aforementioned applicant of the right to enter in Italian territory to request international protection”.

“This is a decision which, in a clear and legally flawless manner, confirms the prevalence of the Constitution and of European legislation on attempts to exploit the arrival of people seeking protection in Italy”, is the comment of Asgi. “The current Government, in just one year – adds the association – has intervened with nine regulatory acts on immigration and asylum law, transposing political confusion, the administrative inability to deal with the migratory phenomenon and authoritarian impulses worthy of the darkest historical eras within the legal system. It is a terrible way of legislating which derives from a wrong political approach and from an irrational response to an ordinary phenomenon of our society. The Government pretends to ignore that what is missing in Italy is a new policy on regular entries, certainly not the need to further compress people’s rights” .

Migrants, Foti: “Disdain for no detention in the center of Pozzallo”

“The news of the cancellation of the detention of the first immigrant from the center of Pozzallo causes more indignation than surprise. After the arrest ordered by the police commissioner of Ragusa, in fact, according to what was reported in the media, the decision was not confirmed by the judge in question, according to the which the government decree – which orders the detention of asylum seekers coming from the so-called safe countries pending the outcome of the accelerated border procedure, with the related bail of 5 thousand euros to remain at liberty – would be illegitimate and in conflict with the higher legislation European Union. In this regard, it should be noted that, since this is legislation emanating from a law decree, the judge is responsible for respecting the constitutional provisions, in particular article 101”. This was stated in a note by the FdI group leader in the Chamber, Tommaso Foti, who adds: “Not only that, the Council of Ministers itself had moved in the line expressed by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who reiterated ‘we decide It is not the human traffickers who decide who enters Europe.” One cannot help but notice that in the face of the Meloni government’s decisions to regulate a European-wide phenomenon such as immigration, there are completely unreasonable decisions in point of law”, he concludes.

