At the European Commission “we work closely with Italy, we have good cooperation. We must increase contacts with countries of origin and transit to prevent illegal departures, because” the Central Mediterranean “is an extremely dangerous route, in which many people lose their lives. We must invest in legal paths: I will go to Tunisia with the Italian minister to discuss it”. This was stated by the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs Ylva Johansson, on the sidelines of the PSE pre-summit in Brussels. The visit together with the Italian minister, who could be Matteo Piantedosi, and perhaps also with his French counterpart, should take place next month.