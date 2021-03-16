One year after the start of the strictest restrictions due to Covid-19, migrants and refugees are harshly experiencing the consequences of the pandemic. The health emergency triggered a social and economic crisis that affects the most vulnerable, so return continues to be the best option for many.

After a year in Spain, Bryan and Angélica decided to return to their native Colombia.

Things did not turn out as expected. Bryan’s permits were taken away when he finished studying in Madrid and Angélica never got a well-paid job with all benefits. With no options to send remittances to their relatives, they decided it would be best to take a flight back.

His story is that of many Latin American immigrants in Spain. More than 90,000 foreigners left the country due to the pandemic during the first six months of 2020.

Nuli, a Peruvian living in Madrid, is also considering returning. “It is difficult because of the pandemic and what is happening. If there is no work, how do I pay my expenses? ”, He says. It was much more difficult for her to get a job since she could not leave her son alone.

“The return is very painful, because it is not a desired return,” says Vladimir Raspuel, coordinator of the Rumiñahui Association, a place where Latinos receive help for their return. Thanks to European funds, this association pays for airline tickets.

Unemployment, a headache for migrants in France

In a region south of Paris, unemployed nationals and foreigners are looking for options to bring food to their families. They have been unemployed for months and survive thanks to the solidarity of some charities.

Grigny’s fragile economic situation worsened with the pandemic. Philippe Rio, mayor of the town, describes what happened as “an earthquake” of great proportions. “At the end of March and at the beginning of April, we saw this tsunami, this earthquake, this extremely powerful shake, while we deployed all our possible energy, especially to offer access to food,” he adds.

The ‘Restos du Cœur’ have been the salvation for many. There they receive basic help to survive. “I came here when my daughter was three months old. I registered and thanks to this place things are going well at home, we eat well. I used to work, but I no longer work. I no longer have a job. My partner and I are at home”, says Danielle Zadi, an Ivorian in Viry-Châtillon.

Of the 30,000 people who live in Grigny, almost half are immigrants who live below the poverty line and earn less than 900 euros per month. Now they fear that the pandemic has increased that negative data.

+ And the migration data of the week: 5.5 million refugees in the region and 6.7 million internally displaced people leave 10 years of conflict in Syria. Half of the population left their home for the war in the last decade.